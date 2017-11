Nov 15 (Reuters) - EQS GROUP AG

* DGAP-NEWS: EQS GROUP AG WITH HIGH INVESTMENT ACTIVITY IN THE THIRD QUARTER

* Q3 ‍SALES REVENUES OF EUR7.015 MILLION, 9% LESS THAN IN SAME PERIOD IN 2016​

* Q3 ‍ADJUSTED CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME IS -EUR399 THOUSAND​

* ‍UNCHANGED FY OUTLOOK​