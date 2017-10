Sept 27 (Reuters) - EQS GROUP AG:

* ACQUIRES STAKE IN ISSUER DIRECT

* ‍HAS ACQUIRED 291,916 SHARES IN ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION AND NOW HOLDS 9.88% OF OUTSTANDING SHARES​

* ‍FURTHER INCREASE IN STAKE IS CURRENTLY NOT PLANNED​

* ‍PURCHASE PRICE WAS $3.64 MILLION AND SHARES WERE PURCHASED AT MARKET PRICE OVER STOCK EXCHANGE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)