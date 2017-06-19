BRIEF-EQT Corp to acquire Rice Energy for $6.7 billion

June 19 (Reuters) - Eqt Corp

* Eqt corporation to acquire rice energy for $6.7 billion

* Eqt corp - deal consisting of 0.37 shares of eqt common stock and $5.30 in cash per share of rice common stock

* Eqt corp - eqt will also assume or refinance approximately $1.5 billion of net debt and preferred equity

* Eqt corp - transaction is expected to close in q4 of 2017

* Eqt corp says boards of directors of both companies have unanimously approved transaction

* Eqt corp - eqt will also obtain rice's midstream assets, including a 92% interest in rice midstream gp holdings lp

* Eqt - retained midstream assets, which eqt intends to sell to eqm in future through drop-down deal, are expected to generate about $130 million of ebitda in 2018