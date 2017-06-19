FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-EQT Corp to acquire Rice Energy for $6.7 billion
#GST
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Interview: Sidharth Malhotra
Bollywood
Interview: Sidharth Malhotra
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
Japan
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 19, 2017 / 11:57 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-EQT Corp to acquire Rice Energy for $6.7 billion

2 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Eqt Corp

* Eqt corporation to acquire rice energy for $6.7 billion

* Eqt corporation to acquire rice energy for $6.7 billion

* Eqt corp - deal consisting of 0.37 shares of eqt common stock and $5.30 in cash per share of rice common stock

* Eqt corp - eqt will also assume or refinance approximately $1.5 billion of net debt and preferred equity

* Eqt corp - eqt will also assume or refinance approximately $1.5 billion of net debt and preferred equity

* Eqt corp - transaction is expected to close in q4 of 2017

* Eqt corp says boards of directors of both companies have unanimously approved transaction

* Eqt corp - eqt will also obtain rice's midstream assets, including a 92% interest in rice midstream gp holdings lp

* Eqt corp - boards of directors of both companies have unanimously approved transaction

* Eqt - retained midstream assets, which eqt intends to sell to eqm in future through drop-down deal, are expected to generate about $130 million of ebitda in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.