FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 days ago
BRIEF-EQT Midstream amends, restates existing unsecured $750 mln revolving credit agreement
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 3, 2017 / 11:10 AM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-EQT Midstream amends, restates existing unsecured $750 mln revolving credit agreement

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Eqt Midstream Partners Lp:

* EQT Midstream Partners Lp- ‍ on July 31, co amended and restated existing unsecured $750 million revolving credit agreement, dated as of Feb 18, 2014

* EQT Midstream Partners Lp - ‍second amended and restated credit agreement matures on July 31, 2022​

* EQT Midstream Partners- under second amended agreement, co may obtain loans amount not to exceed $1 billion outstanding at any time - SEC filing​

* EQT Midstream Partners - proceeds of loans made under amended, restated credit agreement to be used for working capital, capital expenditures, among others

* EQT Midstream Partners Lp -agreement has feature allowing EQM to increase available revolving commitments under facility by upto additional $500 million Source text: (bit.ly/2hqwS7e) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.