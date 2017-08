July 25 (Reuters) - EQT GP Holdings Lp

* EQT Midstream Partners and EQT GP Holdings increase quarterly distributions

* EQT Midstream Partners LP - declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.935 per unit for Q2 of 2017

* EQT Midstream Partners LP - new quarterly cash distribution is 5 pct higher than Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: