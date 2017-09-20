FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 20, 2017 / 6:09 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-EQT sells 12.6 million shares in Academedia, cuts stake to 12.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - EQT AB:

* Sale of shares in Academedia to 12 high quality investors including Mellby Gård

* Marvin Holding Limited (a holding company owned by EQT V Limited and its co-investor) has entered into an agreement to sell 12,586,941 shares in Academedia ab

* Says sells to 12 high quality Swedish and international investors including Mellby Gård AB

* After sale, Marvin owns 11,511,385 shares, corresponding to approximately 12.1% of total number of shares in Academedia

* Mellby Gård AB, will through transaction increase its holding in Academedia from approximately 20.1% to 21.1% of total number of academedia shares

* Carnegie and SEB acted as advisors in transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

