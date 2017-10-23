BRIEF-Eqt to appoint two new directors upon closing of Rice acquisition

Oct 23 (Reuters) - EQT Corp
* EQT to appoint two new directors upon closing of Rice acquisition
* EQT Corp - Commenced a search for two additional, independent board members
* EQT - Board will move 2018 annual shareholder meeting date to extend director nomination window to allow time for co to announce sum-of-parts decision
* EQT CEO says many investors have indicated that they believe separating midstream, upstream businesses is best way to address co’s “sum-of-the-parts discount” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: