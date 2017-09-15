BRIEF-Equifax announces retirement of CIO, chief security officer after data breach

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Equifax Inc:
* Equifax releases details on cybersecurity incident, announces personnel changes
* Equifax says chief information officer and chief security officer are retiring
* Russ Ayres has been appointed interim chief security officer
* Internal investigation of cybersecurity incident is ongoing and the company “continues to work closely” with FBI in its investigation
* With respect to its security posture, co has taken short-term remediation steps, continues to implement long-term security improvements
* Mark Rohrwasser has been appointed interim chief information officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)