March 1 (Reuters) - Equifax Inc:

* Q4 ADJUSTED SHR $1.39

* QTRLY ‍​OPERATING REVENUE $838.5 MILLION VERSUS $801.1 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.35, REVENUE VIEW $825.7 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* AS A RESULT OF TAX ACT, CO RECORDED PRELIMINARY ADJUSTMENTS TOTALING A NET TAX BENEFIT OF $48.3 MILLION IN THE FOURTH QUARTER

‍​THROUGH DEC 31, CO RECORDED $113.3 MILLION OF PRETAX EXPENSES RELATED TO CYBERSECURITY INCIDENT