BRIEF-Equifax says concluded forensic investigation of cybersecurity incident
#Financials
October 2, 2017 / 8:42 PM / 15 days ago

BRIEF-Equifax says concluded forensic investigation of cybersecurity incident

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Equifax Inc

* Equifax announces cybersecurity firm has concluded forensic investigation of cybersecurity incident

* Equifax Inc - ‍potentially impacted U.S. consumers increased by 2.5 million​

* Equifax Inc - ‍completed review determined that approximately 2.5 million additional U.S. consumers were potentially impacted, for a total of 145.5 million​

* Equifax Inc - ‍completed review also has concluded that there is no evidence attackers accessed databases located outside of United States​

* Equifax Inc - “‍Mandiant did not identify any evidence of additional or new attacker activity or any access to new databases or tables​”

* Equifax Inc - ‍forensic investigation related to UK consumers has been completed and resulting information is now being analyzed in United Kingdom​

* Equifax - continuing talks with regulators in UK regarding scope of its consumer notifications as analysis of completed forensic investigation is completed​

* Equifax inc - ‍it also was determined that some of consumers with affected credit cards announced in company’s initial statement are Canadian​

* Equifax - ‍completed review determined that personal information of approximately 8,000 canadian consumers was impacted from data breach​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

