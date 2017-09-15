BRIEF-‍Equifax UK says that its UK systems are not affected​

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Equifax Ltd (UK) -
* Equifax Ltd (UK) says can now confirm that UK systems are not affected
* Equifax Ltd (UK) says Equifax Ltd, TDX group systems and platforms are entirely separated from those impacted by equifax inc. Cybersecurity incident
* Equifax Ltd (UK) - Investigation shows that a file containing UK consumer information may potentially have been accessed
* Equifax Ltd (UK) - Due to nature of info co believes identity takeover is unlikely for UK consumers who had data potentially accessed in this incident
* Equifax Ltd (UK) - Compromised UK consumer data does not relate to any single equifax business client or institution
* Equifax Ltd (UK) says after initial assessment, equifax established that it is likely to need to contact fewer than 400,000 UK consumers to offer advice
* Equifax Ltd (UK) - “Investigation is ongoing and equifax ltd is in dialogue with financial conduct authority and information commissioner’s office”
* Equifax Ltd (UK) - As part of investigation, equifax has now identified unauthorised access to limited personal information for certain UK consumers
* Equifax Ltd (UK) says potentially breached information restricted to name, date of birth, email address and a telephone number
* Equifax Ltd (UK) says Equifax can confirm that potentially breached data does not include residential address info, password info or financial data