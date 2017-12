BRIEF-Equinix Announces Pricing Of €1.0 Billion Senior Notes Offering

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Equinix Inc:

* EQUINIX ANNOUNCES PRICING OF €1.0 BILLION SENIOR NOTES OFFERING

* ‍PRICED AN OFFERING OF EUR 1.0 BILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR NOTES DUE 2026​

* ‍EQUINIX EXPECTS NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO BE APPROXIMATELY EUR 986.7 MILLION​

* EQUINIX - ‍NOTES WILL BE EQUINIX‘S GENERAL SENIOR OBLIGATIONS, WILL RANK EQUAL IN RIGHT OF PAYMENT TO ALL OF EXISTING AND FUTURE SENIOR INDEBTEDNESS​

* EQUINIX- INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING, TOGETHER WITH ABOUT $10 MILLION CASH ON HAND, TO REPAY IN FULL ITS EXISTING EUR 995 MILLION TERM LOAN DUE 2024​