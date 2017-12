Dec 4 (Reuters) - Equinix Inc:

* EQUINIX ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERING OF €1.0 BILLION OF SENIOR NOTES

* EQUINIX INC - INTENDS TO OFFER EUR 1.0 BILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR NOTES DUE 2028

* EQUINIX INC - TO USE PROCEEDS OF OFFERING, WITH ABOUT $10 MILLION CASH ON HAND, TO REPAY IN FULL ITS EXISTING EUR 995 MILLION TERM LOAN DUE 2024