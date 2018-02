Feb 27 (Reuters) - Equinix Inc:

* EQUINIX ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERING OF €750 MILLION OF SENIOR NOTES

* EQUINIX SAYS INTENDS TO OFFER EUR750 MILLION OF SENIOR NOTES DUE 2024

* EQUINIX - INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS OF NOTES OFFERING FOR POTENTIAL ACQUISITIONS, STRATEGIC TRANSACTIONS, AMONG OTHERS