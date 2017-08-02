FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Equinix Q2 EPS ‍$0.58​ from continuing ops
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
China
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 2, 2017 / 8:10 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Equinix Q2 EPS ‍$0.58​ from continuing ops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Equinix Inc:

* Equinix reports second quarter 2017 results

* Sees q3 2017 revenue $1.133 billion to $1.141 billion

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $4.317 billion to $4.327 billion

* Qtrly revenues from continuing operations $1,066 million, a 12% increase over previous quarter

* Qtrly earnings per share ‍$0.58​ from continuing opns

* Equinix inc sees capital expenditures are expected to range between $313 and $333 million for q3

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures are expected to range between $1,250 and $1,300 million

* Equinix inc sees fy 2017 ‍adjusted ebitda is expected to range between $2,038 million and $2,048 million​

* Q2 revenue view $1.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $4.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $1.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.