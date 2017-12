Dec 14 (Reuters) - EQUITA GROUP SPA:

* 9-MONTH NET PROFIT AT EUR 6.9 MILLION, UP 27.1 PERCENT COMPARED TO 9-MONTH 2016 PROFORMA

* 9-MONTH TOTAL GROSS REVENUES AT EUR 40.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 34.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS A GOOD IMPROVEMENT YEAR ON YEAR IN NET PROFIT AT 2017-END

* BOARD CONFIRMS IT INTENDS TO PROPOSE A MINIMUM DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.20 PER SHARE ON FY 2017