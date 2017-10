Oct 27 (Reuters) - Equites Property Fund Ltd

* WILL ACQUIRE 7.96 ACRES OF VACANT LAND FOR 9.7 MILLION STG FROM EXTON ESTATES

* WILL FUND DEVELOPMENT OF A DISTRIBUTION WAREHOUSE TO BE LET TO DHL FOR AN AMOUNT UP TO 15.9 MLN STG​

* ‍DEALS HELP WITH DIVERSIFICATION INTO UK IN ORDER TO MITIGATE RISKS OF ITS EMERGING MARKET FOCUS​