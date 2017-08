July 13 (Reuters) - Equity Assurance Plc:

* Q1 ended March 2017 group profit before tax of 337.9 mln naira versus loss of 89.3 mln naira year ago

* Q1 group net premium income of 899.9 mln naira versus 893.8 mln naira year ago Source: bit.ly/2sTTHkS Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)