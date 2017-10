Oct 26 (Reuters) - Equity Assurance Plc

* FOR 9 MONTHS ENDED SEPT 30, NET PREMIUM INCOME ‍​1.75 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 2.67 BILLION NAIRA

* 9-MONTH GROUP LOSS BEFORE TAX OF 234.9 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 1.87 BILLION NAIRA‍​