Oct 20 (Reuters) - Equity Bancshares Inc

* Q3 earnings per share $0.41

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Equity Bancshares Inc qtrly ‍net interest income $20.3 million for three months ended Sept 30, 2017, versus $12.0 million for three months ended September 30, 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: