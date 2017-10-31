FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Equity Financial agrees to be taken private by Smoothwater Capital
October 31, 2017 / 3:01 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Equity Financial agrees to be taken private by Smoothwater Capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Equity Financial Holdings Inc -

* Equity Financial Holdings Inc enters into arrangement agreement to be taken private by Smoothwater Capital Corporation; Hennick & Company and others to co-invest in private company post-arrangement

* Each share will be acquired for $9.75 per share in cash

* Price per share implies a total equity value of approximately $93 million

* Arrangement was unanimously recommended by a special committee of the board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

