July 6 (Reuters) - Equity Financial Holdings Inc:

* Equity Financial Holdings comments on b-20 draft guideline

* Equity Financial Holdings-c‍hanges proposed in draft guideline could have a negative impact on co's business volumes due to nature of its customer base​

* Equity Financial Holdings Inc - are not currently in a position to exactly quantify possible impact from b-20 draft guideline