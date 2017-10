BRIEF-Equity Residential reports Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.80

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Equity Residential

* Equity Residential reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.80

* Sees Q4 2017 adjusted FFO per share $0.79 to $0.83

* Q3 FFO per share $0.81

* Equity Residential qtrly ‍increased same store revenues by 2.2% over Q3 of 2016​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.34, revenue view $618.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $622.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Equity residential sees ‍FFO per share $3.12 to $3.16​ for 2017

* Equity residential sees ‍same store NOI change of 1.8 percent for 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: