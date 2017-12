Dec 15 (Reuters) - Ergomed Plc:

* APPOINTMENT OF STEPHEN STAMP AS CEO AND JAN PETRACEK AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND A BOARD DIRECTOR OF ERGOMED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

* DAN WENG HAS DECIDED TO STEP DOWN AS CEO WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)