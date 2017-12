BRIEF-Ergomed Says Co-Development Partnership With Allergy Therapeutics

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Ergomed Plc:

* MULTI-PRODUCT, MULTI-STUDY CO-DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP WITH ALLERGY THERAPEUTICS PLC

* COLLABORATION WILL INCLUDE CLINICAL STUDIES, FROM PHASE I - III, OF 3 ORALVAC PRODUCTS: HOUSE DUST MITE; TREE POLLEN; GRASS POLLEN SCHEDULED TO RUN FOR 7 YRS

* DEVELOPMENT WILL BEGIN IN 2018 WITH A PHASE I STUDY IN HOUSE DUST MITE

* UNDER AGREEMENT, ALLERGY THERAPEUTICS WILL PAY CO A FEE FOR CONDUCTING CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES & CO WILL CONTRIBUTE IN-KIND TO DEVELOPMENT COST

* ALSO UNDER TERMS, ERGOMED WILL RECEIVE FUTURE TIERED ROYALTIES FOR EACH PRODUCT