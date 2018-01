Jan 25 (Reuters) - Ergomed Plc:

* ‍UNAUDITED 2017 NET SERVICE REVENUES EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT £39 MILLION, UP 35% FROM £29.2 MILLION IN 2016​

* ‍UNAUDITED 2017 TOTAL REVENUES EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY £47 MILLION, UP 21% FROM £39.2 MILLION IN 2016​

* ‍ENDED 2017 WITH AN ORDER BACKLOG OF £88 MILLION OF CONTRACTED FUTURE WORK​