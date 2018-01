Jan 10 (Reuters) - Ergoresearch Ltd:

* ERGORESEARCH REACHES AGREEMENT TO TAKE COMPANY PRIVATE FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF $0.30 PER SHARE

* ERGORESEARCH LTD - BOUCHER WILL CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF CO, WHICH WILL CONTINUE TO BE HEADQUARTERED IN LAVAL

* ERGORESEARCH - REACHED GOING PRIVATE AGREEMENT WITH A CO CONTROLLED BY SYLVAIN AND DANIELLE BOUCHER IN PARTNERSHIP WITH WALTER CAPITAL PARTNERS