BRIEF-Eric Singer reports 6.4 pct stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc

* Eric Singer reports 6.4 percent stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc as of Oct 2 - SEC filing

* Eric Singer - Purchased shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises on belief that shares were ‘undervalued’, represented attractive investment opportunity ‍​

* Eric Singer says Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises board must take immediate action to monetize assets and make aggressive cost reductions

* Eric Singer-If board does not present "credible plan" on cost reductions in Q3 earnings, singer may seek to reconstitute board at co's 2018 annual meeting