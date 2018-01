Jan 18 (Reuters) - TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON :

* ERICSSON - SELECTED BY BELL CANADA TO POWER ITS NEXT GEN MULTISCREEN TV SERVICES

* ERICSSON - MULTI-YEAR DEAL EXPANDS ON COMPANIES' LONG-TERM RELATIONSHI Source text: bit.ly/2Du6hQw Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)