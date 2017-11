Nov 13 (Reuters) - ERLEBNIS AKADEMIE AG:

* SALES INCREASE BY 12.9% TO EUR 7.31 MILLION AFTER THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2017

* 9-MONTH EBITDA INCREASED TO 2.84 MILLION EUROS (+ 14.9%)​

* EBIT AFTER NINE MONTHS OF 2017 AT 1.60 MILLION EUROS (+9.1%)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)