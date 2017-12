Dec 21 (Reuters) - Ero Copper Corp:

* ERO COPPER ANNOUNCES A US$25.6 MILLION REDUCTION IN TOTAL DEBT

* ERO COPPER - REDUCTION IN DEBT FACILITATED BY REPLACING $75.6 MILLION IN SENIOR SECURED NOTES OF THE CO‘S UNIT WITH A NEW NON-REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* ERO COPPER - REPLACING THE $75.6 MILLION IN SENIOR SECURED NOTES WITH A NEW $50 MILLION NON-REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA