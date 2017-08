June 14 (Reuters) - Eroad Ltd-

* Has accepted a credit approved facility letter of offer from bnz, eroad's existing banking partner

* ‍total facilities provided under this agreement are nz$33.4 million, for an initial term of 12 months from date of drawdown​

* "expects to have finalised contractual arrangements by end of june 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: