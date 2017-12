Dec 4 (Reuters) - Eros International Plc:

* EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC ANNOUNCES $100 MILLION EQUITY-LINKED FINANCING

* EROS INTERNATIONAL-‍ENTERED AGREEMENTS WITH INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR WITH REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING OF $122.5 MILLION OF SENIOR CONVERTIBLE NOTES DUE 2020​

* EROS INTERNATIONAL - ‍INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO REPAY AMOUNTS OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: