Oct 3 (Reuters) - Eros International Plc

* Eros International Plc - ‍has filed a lawsuit in New York County Supreme Court against Mangrove Partners, Manuel P. Asensio, GeoInvesting, Llc​

* Eros International - ‍complaint alleges Mangrove Partners and some other parties "held substantial short positions in Eros stock​"