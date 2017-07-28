FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Eros international qtrly loss per share $0.04
#Regulatory News
July 28, 2017 / 12:11 PM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-Eros international qtrly loss per share $0.04

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Eros International Plc:

* Eros International qtrly ‍revenues $52.7 million versus $65.1 million​

* Says Eros Now on target to achieve 6-8 million paid subscribers at end of FY2018

* Says ‍as of June 2017, Eros Now paying subscribers increased by 38% to 2.9 million as compared with 2.1 million paying subscribers as of March 2017​

* Says "confident we will go back to being free cash flow positive in fiscal 2018"

* Qtrly loss per share $0.04

* Says Eros has "strong" pre-sales visibility through television sales for FY 2018 slate

* Says "expect to file a shelf for a potential capital raise soon after this earnings"

* Says as of June 2017,Eros Now paying subscribers increased by 38 percent to 2.9 million,compared with 2.1 million paying subscribers as of March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

