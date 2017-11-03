Nov 3 (Reuters) - Erste Group Bank:

* CEO Treichl says target of more than 10 percent ROTE in 2018 is a floor

* CEO Treichl says we believe that those 10 percent are hopefully given for us

* Treichl says we believe it’s appropriate to be cautious on outlook

* Treichl says what we are doing now should enable us to reduce our cost base quite substantially from 2019

* CFO says believes 13 percent is still right level for fully loaded CET 1 ratio

* Treichl says we do not plan to build up capital cushions beyond core capital target, we will pay excess out as dividends

* Treichl says we should see increasing dividend payout in coming years Further company coverage: