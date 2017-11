BRIEF-Erytech Pharma ‍announces pricing of global offering of 5.4 mln new ordinary shares​

Nov 10 (Reuters) - ERYTECH PHARMA SA:

* ‍ANNOUNCES PRICING OF GLOBAL OFFERING TO SPECIFIED CATEGORIES OF INVESTORS OF AGGREGATE OF 5.4 MILLION NEW ORDINARY SHARES​

* ‍GLOBAL OFFERING COMPRISING AN OFFER OF 4.7 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES IN FORM OF AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES​

* IN ‍UNITED STATES, OFFERING PRICE OF $23.26 PER ADS​

* ‍PRIVATE PLACEMENT IN EUROPE (INCL. FRANCE) AND OTHER COUNTRIES (EXCLUDING. US AND CANADA) OF 0.7 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES AT OFFERING PRICE OF EUR 20 PER SHARE

* ‍LISTING ON NASDAQ GLOBAL SELECT MARKET UNDER TICKER SYMBOL “ERYP”​

* ‍GLOBAL OFFERING FOR TOTAL GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $125 MILLION BEFORE DEDUCTING UNDERWRITING COMMISSIONS AND ESTIMATED EXPENSES PAYABLE BY CO​

* ‍CLOSING OF GLOBAL OFFERING EXPECTED ON OR ABOUT NOV 14, 2017​

* ‍FOLLOWING CLOSING COMPANY WILL HAVE ISSUED 5,374,033 ORDINARY SHARES (INCL. ADSS)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)