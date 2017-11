Nov 10 (Reuters) - ERYTECH PHARMA SA:

* ERYTECH ANNOUNCES TRADING SUSPENSION OF ITS ORDINARY SHARES ON EURONEXT PARIS

* SUSPENSION TO ALLOW FOR CONFIRMATION OF ALLOCATIONS TO INVESTORS & CO‘S ADSS BEGINNING TRADING ON NASDAQ GLOBAL SELECT MARKET

* ‍SUSPENSION EFFECTIVE UNTIL A NEW COMMUNICATION IS RELEASED BY COMPANY​

* ‍TRADING ON REGULATED MARKET OF EURONEXT PARIS EXPECTED TO RESUME NOV 10, 2017 ABOUT 4:00 PM (CET)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)