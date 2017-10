Oct 6 (Reuters) - Erytech Pharma Sa

* Erytech Pharma Sa files for U.S. IPO of up to $100 million of ADSS - SEC filing‍​

* Erytech Pharma Sa says have applied to list ADSS on Nasdaq global market under symbol “ERYP”

* Erytech Pharma Sa says Jefferies, Cowen, ODDO BHF and JPM Securities are underwriters to the IPO

* Erytech Pharma Sa - proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating SEC registration fee Source: (bit.ly/2kuMV58) Further company coverage: