Nov 6 (Reuters) - Erytech Pharma SA

* Erytech Pharma SA sees U.S. IPO of up to 4.26 million ordinary shares in form of American Depositary Shares, or ADSs‍​ - sec filing

* Erytech Pharma SA says U.S. IPO price is expected to be between $23.00 and $24.00 per ADS Source text : bit.ly/2zja4Os Further company coverage: