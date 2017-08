BRIEF-Esco reports Q3 EPS $0.49

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Esco Technologies Inc

* Reg-Esco announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.51 excluding items

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.49

* Q3 sales rose 22 percent to $171 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $2.05 to $2.10

* 2017 sales compared to 2016 are expected to increase approximately $120 million, or 21 percent

* Q3 revenue view $171.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.22, revenue view $681.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S