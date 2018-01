Jan 1 (Reuters) - Escorts Ltd:

* SAYS AGRI MACHINERY SEGMENT IN DECEMBER SOLD 3,476 TRACTORS IN INDIA, UP 14.2 PERCENT

* SAYS EXPORTS IN DECEMBER STOOD AT 130 TRACTORS VERSUS 144 TRACTORS LAST YEAR

* SAYS TOTAL TRACTOR SALES IN DECEMBER WAS 3,606 TRACTORS, UP 13.1 PERCENT Source text: bit.ly/2ErODdu Further company coverage: