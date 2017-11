Nov 1 (Reuters) - Escorts Ltd:

* Says ‍Escorts agri machinery volumes grew by 13.8 percent in october 2017​

* Says ‍export for October up by 83.8 percent at 204 tractors​

* Domestic tractor sales for October 2017 up by 12.9 percent at 10,001 tractors versus 8,859 tractors in Oct 2016​ Source text: bit.ly/2gZLHxZ Further company coverage: