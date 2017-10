Oct 10 (Reuters) - Eservglobal Ltd:

* ‍Core business expects to achieve operational EBITDA breakeven in quarter to December 2017​

* Expects a lower revenue range for 14-month year than previously advised, in range of EUR 9.7 million to EUR 11.0mln​

* ‍Orders in year are expected to be in range of EUR 11.0mln to EUR 15.0mln​