Dec 25 (Reuters) - ESHRAQ PROPERTIES COMPANY PJSC:

* SAYS EXECUTIVE COUNCIL OF EMIRATE OF ABU DHABI GRANTS COMPANY THE RIGHT TO OWN REAL ESTATE IN ABU DHABI

* SAYS COMPANY WILL BE ENTITLED TO OWN, DEVELOP REAL ESTATE PROPERTIES AND PROJECTS THROUGHOUT ABU DHABI, WHETHER INSIDE OF OUTSIDE INVESTMENT ZONE AREAS‍​ Source: (bit.ly/2BOU34I) Further company coverage: