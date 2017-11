Nov 21 (Reuters) - ESI GROUP SA:

* Q3 REVENUE EUR 24.9‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 26.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* REITERATES STRONG CONFIDENCE IN ESI’S ABILITY TO RECOVER ITS GROWTH MOMENTUM IN 2018

* NEGATIVE CURRENCY EFFECT €1.3 MILLION DURING Q3 MOSTLY RELATED TO DEPRECIATION OF JAPANESE YEN VERSUS EUR‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2z8ugiB Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)