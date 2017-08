July 18 (Reuters) - ESKER SA:

* Q2 REVENUE EUR 19.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 16.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CONFIRMS THAT IT EXPECTS DOUBLE-DIGIT ORGANIC GROWTH FOR THE FULL YEAR 2017

* H2 WON'T BE IMPACTED, LIKE H1, BY AN UNFAVORABLE BASE EFFECT DUE TO EXCEPTIONAL LICENSE SALES IN 2016

* CONTRACTS SIGNED IN CURRENT QUARTER WILL FUEL GROWTH OF GROUP OVER COMING QUARTERS Source text: bit.ly/2vyNkVc Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)