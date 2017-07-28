BRIEF-ESL Partners says considering a potential sale of some or all of Sears Canada common shares

July 28 (Reuters) - ESL Partners

* ESL Partners and Fairholme Capital Management announce termination of joint engagement of Canadian legal counsel with respect to potential negotiated transaction with Sears Canada

* ESL Partners , L.P. - ESL is also evaluating and considering a potential sale of some or all of its common shares of Sears Canada Inc

* ESL Partners - continues to evaluate Sears Canada & its business, prospects, and may consider, evaluate and discuss potential transactions