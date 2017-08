July 21 (Reuters) - Klaus Regling, ESM managing director:

* says encouraged that IMF executive board has now approved in principle arrangement for Greece

* Klaus Regling says encouraged shared conditionality between the imf and the ESM programmes ensures full alignment on the policy package for greece

* Klaus Regling, ESM managing director says arrangement should allow Greece to successfully complete reforms foreseen until end of ESM and IMF programmes in August 2018