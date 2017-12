Dec 5 (Reuters) -

* ESMA EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR VERENA ROSS SAYS BODY‘S BREXIT OPINIONS ‘DON‘T CALL INTO QUESTION THE DELEGATION MODEL’

* ESMA‘S ROSS SAYS NEEDS TO PLAN FOR A WORST-CASE BREXIT SCENARIO; LOOKING AT WAYS TO MITIGATE IMPACT OF ‘DIFFERENT TYPES OF CLIFF EFFECTS’ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Simon Jessop)